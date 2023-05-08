Labelle sworn in as new fire chief

Prince William County Fire and Rescue System Chief Thomas Labelle came on duty Monday after a swearing-in ceremony at the McCoart Government Center.

LaBelle, who will lead the system that includes eight volunteer fire and rescue departments, will be responsible for the system’s Fire, Emergency Medical Services, and Emergency Management Services.

Prince William County Chair At-Large Ann Wheeler welcomed LaBelle to the county during the ceremony.

“It is my honor to offer congratulations to Mr. LaBelle for his appointment as the new fire-and-rescue chief. I am honored to be standing before you, and I want to extend my warmest congratulations on behalf of the entire Prince William County community,” Wheeler said.

“Your coming to this role is a testament to your hard work, dedication and commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our community. Your passion for your work, your attention to detail and your ability to inspire others are sure to make a significant impact on our community. I have no doubt that you are more than capable of meeting these demands and that you will do so with enthusiasm and professionalism.”

LaBelle most recently served as a deputy chief of the Henrico County Division of Fire with expertise in community risk reduction. LaBelle also served five years as the Division Chief of Albemarle County Fire and Rescue and led the New York Association of Fire Chiefs as their chief executive officer.

Prince William County Executive Christopher Shorter went on to say that he thought LaBelle’s experience would serve the county well.

“Strong leadership in the fire service is critical to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community and the firefighting team,” Shorter said.

“We are confident, chief, that you will be such a leader and will continue to move the fire and rescue system forward. I look forward to serving with you as you serve our community and the men and women of our fire service. I have the utmost confidence that you will serve with distinction and lead the system with professionalism, dedication and integrity.”

LaBelle, who has more than 30 years of experience working in emergency service organizations, thanked Wheeler, Shorter, and the county and briefly differed with Shorter.

“I’ve been following Prince William County Fire and Rescue System … since the 1990s. I hate to disagree with Mr. Shorter, but I don’t believe this is one of the best fire departments. This is the best fire department,” LaBelle said. “My job is to help the system, each of the volunteer departments, and the Department of Fire and Rescue.”

The Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department serves a county of about 460,000 residents.