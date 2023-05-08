Chinn library job fair to feature 30 businesses

Prince William Public Libraries is hosting a Job Fair on Thursday, May 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive in Woodbridge.

The Job Fair will feature over 30 businesses, organizations, and government agencies for Prince William area residents seeking new career opportunities. The job fair will allow the public to learn more about jobs in and around Prince William County.

Businesses in attendance will include Koons Automotive, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Walmart, and Wegmans. Multiple Prince William County government departments will be recruiting at the Job Fair. Prince William County Public Schools, City of Manassas Parks, Culture & Recreation, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Coast Guard will also be on-site to discuss career opportunities.

For more information, visit pwcva.gov/library.