Stafford schools honor top talent at Gold Star Gala

Stafford County Public Schools recognized and announced its 2022-2023 Staff of the Year in instructional and service positions at a ceremony held on May 2.
The school division held the event at the Inn at the Old Silk Mill, at 1707 Princess Anne Street in Fredericksburg, a wedding and event venue.
During the ceremony, recipients were announced from 112 finalists across all schools and departments in the school division.
“The staff recognized during our Gold Star Gala demonstrate the very best of Stafford Schools. They work with impressive resiliency and determination to support our students every day,” said Stafford Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor. “Stafford is a great place to live, work, and learn because these educators, staff members, and administrators continually inspire and empower every student to excel. I am tremendously proud of Team Stafford, and congratulate all of our finalists.”
Congratulations to all who attended the inaugural Gold Star Gala! Stafford Schools is proud to recognize all Staff of the Year in license and service positions. Your efforts truly #ElevateStafford. pic.twitter.com/IlplYhxqY9
— Stafford Schools (@SCPSchools) May 2, 2023
The evening we introduced a new recognition award for School Resource Officers. The partnership between the school division and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office ensures our schools provide a safe and welcoming learning environment for students, staff, and visitors.
“Safety is our number one priority for Stafford County Public Schools. Recognizing the role of the SRO alongside our staff was overdue,” said Dr. Taylor. “We are continually appreciative of our partnership with law enforcement, and thank Sheriff Decatur and his entire team for their tireless work in keeping Stafford safe.”
Division-Wide Staff of the Year
- Allen Hicks, Principal of the Year, Stafford High
- Alissa Fraser, Assistant Principal of the Year, Hartwood Elementary
- Katrina Palyo, Counselor of the Year, Brooke Point High
- Jennifer “Jenni” McCall, Teacher of the Year, North Stafford High
- Avery Tully, First Class Teacher of the Year, Stafford Middle
- Sharon “Shari” Miller, Administrative Support Service Employee of the Year, Edward E. Drew Middle
- Cathleen Fillis, Instructional Support Service Employee of the Year, Widewater Elementary
- Carmen Rugg, Professional and Technical Support Service Employee of the Year, Hampton Oaks Elementary
- Michael Heflin, Service Support Service Employee of the Year, H.H. Poole Middle
- Cassandra Wickline, Bandy Service Employee of the Year, Technology
- Deputy Glenn Lum, School Resource Officer of the Year, Based at Colonial Forge High
Principal of the Year Finalist
- Alexis White, Garrisonville Elementary
- Assistant Principal of the Year Finalists
- Amanda Dorazio, Rising Star Early Childhood Education Center
- Nicole Clemente, Anne E. Moncure Elementary
- Jodi Odlum, Garrisonville Elementary
- Ashley Hall, Park Ridge Elementary
- Jeffrey Jones, Dixon-Smith Middle
- Karen Mays, Colonial Forge High
- Catherine White, North Stafford High
Counselor of the Year Finalists
- Brandé Reiter, Hampton Oaks Elementary
- Karen Butler-Cefalo, Winding Creek Elementary
- Tiffany Donadi, Dixon-Smith Middle
- Rebecca Shay, Colonial Forge High
- Ryan Braun, North Stafford High
- Tammy Marshall, Stafford High
Teacher of the Year Finalists
- Stacey Hughes, North Star Early Childhood Education Center
- Amanda Black, Rising Star Early Childhood Education Center
- Stephanie Dale, Anne E. Moncure Elementary
- Clementine Anderson, Anthony Burns Elementary
- Donna Bloom, Conway Elementary
- Amanda Murphy, Falmouth Elementary
- Kathleen Baker, Ferry Farm Elementary
- Milissa Roseberry, Garrisonville Elementary
- Leah Staples, Grafton Village Elementary
- Stacy Timmins, Hampton Oaks Elementary
- Kristina Kelly, Hartwood Elementary
- John Leonard, Kate Waller Barrett Elementary
- Allison Sargent, Margaret Brent Elementary
- Nicole Williams, Park Ridge Elementary
- Jodi Carthron, Rockhill Elementary
- Christine Potter, Rocky Run Elementary
- Kaylen Furner, Stafford Elementary
- Julie Farrell, Widewater Elementary
- Brenda Collins , Winding Creek Elementary
- Mariana Latham, A.G. Wright Middle
- Carrie Mackie, Dixon-Smith Middle
- Kristen Koszyk, Edward E. Drew Middle
- Audra DeFiore-Woods, H.H. Poole Middle
- Randy Vann, Rodney E. Thompson Middle
- Becky Wilson, Shirley C. Heim Middle
- Megan Howell, Stafford Middle
- Christina Hannaman, T. Benton Gayle Middle
- Deborah Wanless, Brooke Point High
- Erin Keenan, Colonial Forge High
- Allison Kingston, Mountain View High
- Elizabeth Nicholson, Stafford High
- First Class (Year) Teacher of the Year Finalists
- Margaret Allwein, Rising Star Early Childhood Education Center
- Katie Molina, Anne E. Moncure Elementary
- Mekayla Thompson, Anthony Burns Elementary
- Rebecca Young, Falmouth Elementary
- Taylor Murray Ferry Farm Elementary
- Caroline Collier, Garrisonville Elementary
- Jacqueline Ludwick, Grafton Village Elementary
- Lily Radolinski, Hampton Oaks Elementary
- Emma McElwain, Hartwood Elementary
- Dane Green, Kate Waller Barrett Elementary
- Sarah Patterson, Park Ridge Elementary
- Christina Watson, Stafford Elementary
- Jacqueline Terlizzi, Widewater Elementary
- Alyssa Bernard, Winding Creek Elementary
- Rachael Savio, Edward E. Drew Middle
- Yanci Beers, Dixon-Smith Middle
- Grace Fuller, H.H. Poole Middle
- Jamie Tersigni, Rodney E. Thompson Middle
- Amber Seveland, Shirley C. Heim Middle
- Victoria Borgia, T. Benton Gayle Middle
- Olivia Buss, Brooke Point High
- Christopher Hughes, Colonial Forge High
- Corey Gault, Mountain View High
- Miranda Rinck, North Stafford High
- Bowie Egbo, Stafford High
Service Employee of the Year Finalists
- Ashia Dodge, North Star Early Childhood Education Center
- Crystal Alton, Rising Star Early Childhood Education Center
- Courtney Sutphin, Anne E. Moncure Elementary
- Ashley Gebhart, Conway Elementary
- Judy Rodriguez, Falmouth Elementary
- Sarah Hall, Ferry Farm Elementary
- Tynetta Gatewood, Garrisonville Elementary
- Kristina Bourne, Grafton Village Elementary
- Chrystine Leon, Hampton Oaks Elementary
- Maria Fuentes, Hampton Oaks Elementary
- Denise Santo, Hartwood Elementary
- Veronica Vukmanic, Kate Waller Barrett Elementary
- Nicole Mosher, Margaret Brent Elementary
- Traci Tegler, Park Ridge Elementary
- Amy Kerr, Rockhill Elementary
- Barbara Kinsey, Rocky Run Elementary
- Lisa Viventi, Stafford Elementary
- Sandra Santiago, Winding Creek Elementary
- Natalie Richardson, Dixon-Smith Middle
- Dorothy Visone, Rodney E. Thompson Middle
- Natasha Erickson, Shirley C. Heim Middle
- Rahim Ghafoory, Stafford Middle
- Amanda Foley, Brooke Point High
- Patricia Hance, Colonial Forge High
- Delorise Lewis , Mountain View High
- Shirley Spelman, North Stafford High
- Priscilla Turner, Stafford High
- Emily Snyder, Stafford High
- Jennifer Gilbert, Stafford High
Bandy Service Employee of the Year Finalists
- Maronica Smith, Transportation
- Michelle Weaver, Safety, Security, & Risk Management
For more information about Stafford County Public Schools, or to apply for a vacancy, please visit www.staffordschools.net.