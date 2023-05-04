Stafford schools honor top talent at Gold Star Gala

Published May 4, 2023 at 2:09PM | Updated May 4, 2023 at 3:56PM

Stafford County Public Schools recognized and announced its 2022-2023 Staff of the Year in instructional and service positions at a ceremony held on May 2.

The school division held the event at the Inn at the Old Silk Mill, at 1707 Princess Anne Street in Fredericksburg, a wedding and event venue.

During the ceremony, recipients were announced from 112 finalists across all schools and departments in the school division.

“The staff recognized during our Gold Star Gala demonstrate the very best of Stafford Schools. They work with impressive resiliency and determination to support our students every day,” said Stafford Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor. “Stafford is a great place to live, work, and learn because these educators, staff members, and administrators continually inspire and empower every student to excel. I am tremendously proud of Team Stafford, and congratulate all of our finalists.”

Congratulations to all who attended the inaugural Gold Star Gala! Stafford Schools is proud to recognize all Staff of the Year in license and service positions. Your efforts truly #ElevateStafford. pic.twitter.com/IlplYhxqY9 — Stafford Schools (@SCPSchools) May 2, 2023

The evening we introduced a new recognition award for School Resource Officers. The partnership between the school division and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office ensures our schools provide a safe and welcoming learning environment for students, staff, and visitors.

“Safety is our number one priority for Stafford County Public Schools. Recognizing the role of the SRO alongside our staff was overdue,” said Dr. Taylor. “We are continually appreciative of our partnership with law enforcement, and thank Sheriff Decatur and his entire team for their tireless work in keeping Stafford safe.”

Division-Wide Staff of the Year

Allen Hicks, Principal of the Year, Stafford High

Alissa Fraser, Assistant Principal of the Year, Hartwood Elementary

Katrina Palyo, Counselor of the Year, Brooke Point High

Jennifer “Jenni” McCall, Teacher of the Year, North Stafford High

Avery Tully, First Class Teacher of the Year, Stafford Middle

Sharon “Shari” Miller, Administrative Support Service Employee of the Year, Edward E. Drew Middle

Cathleen Fillis, Instructional Support Service Employee of the Year, Widewater Elementary

Carmen Rugg, Professional and Technical Support Service Employee of the Year, Hampton Oaks Elementary

Michael Heflin, Service Support Service Employee of the Year, H.H. Poole Middle

Cassandra Wickline, Bandy Service Employee of the Year, Technology

Deputy Glenn Lum, School Resource Officer of the Year, Based at Colonial Forge High

Principal of the Year Finalist

Alexis White, Garrisonville Elementary

Assistant Principal of the Year Finalists

Amanda Dorazio, Rising Star Early Childhood Education Center

Nicole Clemente, Anne E. Moncure Elementary

Jodi Odlum, Garrisonville Elementary

Ashley Hall, Park Ridge Elementary

Jeffrey Jones, Dixon-Smith Middle

Karen Mays, Colonial Forge High

Catherine White, North Stafford High

Counselor of the Year Finalists

Brandé Reiter, Hampton Oaks Elementary

Karen Butler-Cefalo, Winding Creek Elementary

Tiffany Donadi, Dixon-Smith Middle

Rebecca Shay, Colonial Forge High

Ryan Braun, North Stafford High

Tammy Marshall, Stafford High

Teacher of the Year Finalists

Stacey Hughes, North Star Early Childhood Education Center

Amanda Black, Rising Star Early Childhood Education Center

Stephanie Dale, Anne E. Moncure Elementary

Clementine Anderson, Anthony Burns Elementary

Donna Bloom, Conway Elementary

Amanda Murphy, Falmouth Elementary

Kathleen Baker, Ferry Farm Elementary

Milissa Roseberry, Garrisonville Elementary

Leah Staples, Grafton Village Elementary

Stacy Timmins, Hampton Oaks Elementary

Kristina Kelly, Hartwood Elementary

John Leonard, Kate Waller Barrett Elementary

Allison Sargent, Margaret Brent Elementary

Nicole Williams, Park Ridge Elementary

Jodi Carthron, Rockhill Elementary

Christine Potter, Rocky Run Elementary

Kaylen Furner, Stafford Elementary

Julie Farrell, Widewater Elementary

Brenda Collins , Winding Creek Elementary

Mariana Latham, A.G. Wright Middle

Carrie Mackie, Dixon-Smith Middle

Kristen Koszyk, Edward E. Drew Middle

Audra DeFiore-Woods, H.H. Poole Middle

Randy Vann, Rodney E. Thompson Middle

Becky Wilson, Shirley C. Heim Middle

Megan Howell, Stafford Middle

Christina Hannaman, T. Benton Gayle Middle

Deborah Wanless, Brooke Point High

Erin Keenan, Colonial Forge High

Allison Kingston, Mountain View High

Elizabeth Nicholson, Stafford High

First Class (Year) Teacher of the Year Finalists

Margaret Allwein, Rising Star Early Childhood Education Center

Katie Molina, Anne E. Moncure Elementary

Mekayla Thompson, Anthony Burns Elementary

Rebecca Young, Falmouth Elementary

Taylor Murray Ferry Farm Elementary

Caroline Collier, Garrisonville Elementary

Jacqueline Ludwick, Grafton Village Elementary

Lily Radolinski, Hampton Oaks Elementary

Emma McElwain, Hartwood Elementary

Dane Green, Kate Waller Barrett Elementary

Sarah Patterson, Park Ridge Elementary

Christina Watson, Stafford Elementary

Jacqueline Terlizzi, Widewater Elementary

Alyssa Bernard, Winding Creek Elementary

Rachael Savio, Edward E. Drew Middle

Yanci Beers, Dixon-Smith Middle

Grace Fuller, H.H. Poole Middle

Jamie Tersigni, Rodney E. Thompson Middle

Amber Seveland, Shirley C. Heim Middle

Victoria Borgia, T. Benton Gayle Middle

Olivia Buss, Brooke Point High

Christopher Hughes, Colonial Forge High

Corey Gault, Mountain View High

Miranda Rinck, North Stafford High

Bowie Egbo, Stafford High

Service Employee of the Year Finalists

Ashia Dodge, North Star Early Childhood Education Center

Crystal Alton, Rising Star Early Childhood Education Center

Courtney Sutphin, Anne E. Moncure Elementary

Ashley Gebhart, Conway Elementary

Judy Rodriguez, Falmouth Elementary

Sarah Hall, Ferry Farm Elementary

Tynetta Gatewood, Garrisonville Elementary

Kristina Bourne, Grafton Village Elementary

Chrystine Leon, Hampton Oaks Elementary

Maria Fuentes, Hampton Oaks Elementary

Denise Santo, Hartwood Elementary

Veronica Vukmanic, Kate Waller Barrett Elementary

Nicole Mosher, Margaret Brent Elementary

Traci Tegler, Park Ridge Elementary

Amy Kerr, Rockhill Elementary

Barbara Kinsey, Rocky Run Elementary

Lisa Viventi, Stafford Elementary

Sandra Santiago, Winding Creek Elementary

Natalie Richardson, Dixon-Smith Middle

Dorothy Visone, Rodney E. Thompson Middle

Natasha Erickson, Shirley C. Heim Middle

Rahim Ghafoory, Stafford Middle

Amanda Foley, Brooke Point High

Patricia Hance, Colonial Forge High

Delorise Lewis , Mountain View High

Shirley Spelman, North Stafford High

Priscilla Turner, Stafford High

Emily Snyder, Stafford High

Jennifer Gilbert, Stafford High

Bandy Service Employee of the Year Finalists

Maronica Smith, Transportation

Michelle Weaver, Safety, Security, & Risk Management

For more information about Stafford County Public Schools, or to apply for a vacancy, please visit www.staffordschools.net.