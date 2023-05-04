Marine Corps museum hosting first car show

Published May 4, 2023 at 2:27PM | Updated May 4, 2023 at 3:57PM

The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation announces the first classic car show at the National Museum of the Marine Corps on Sunday, May 7.

The event is free and open to the public, and all classic car enthusiasts are encouraged to come out to see their favorite cars. The car show will conclude with a free outdoor performance by the Navy’s premier jazz ensemble, the U.S. Navy Band Commodores, who have performed across America for over 50 years.

Individuals and car groups interested in entering their vehicles (1979 or earlier) before Friday, May 5, at 4 p.m. Vehicle registration is free, but space is limited.

The Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the event day. All visitors to the car show can visit the Museum, have lunch at Tun Tavern or Devil Dog Diner, visit the Museum Gift Shop, and watch the signature film We, the Marines on the Giant Screen in the Medal of Honor Theater.

The National Museum of the Marine Corps sits at 1775 Semper Fidelis Way in Triangle.