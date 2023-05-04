3 Marines stopped teen with knife at Chick-fil-A, honored By Potomac Local News Published May 4, 2023 at 8:00AM Corporals Bradley Feldkamp and John Darby call into the Stafford County Board of Supervisors meeting from Africa, to be honored for their heroic actions disarming a teen with a knife at a Chick-fil-A. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #Quantico Marine Corps Base #Stafford Board of Supervisors