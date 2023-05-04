3 Marines stopped teen with knife at Chick-fil-A, honored

By Potomac Local News
Corporals Bradley Feldkamp and John Darby call into the Stafford County Board of Supervisors meeting from Africa, to be honored for their heroic actions disarming a teen with a knife at a Chick-fil-A.

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