Travel hot spots in the Fredericksburg region this week

The Virginia Department of Transportation warns drivers to stay away from these areas for the week of April 30 – May 6, 2023.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 130 (Route 3) On-Ramp

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m., and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. The on-ramp from Route 3 in Fredericksburg to Interstate 95 northbound will have a single lane closed for construction on the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project, but the ramp will remain open to traffic at all times.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure for construction of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension. Crews will work at mile markers 134-135 throughout the week, and at varying locations for barrier work between mile markers 133-140 on Friday evening and Saturday morning.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure for construction of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Thursday, 6:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. and Monday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure for construction of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single and double lane closures at mile marker 125. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. for construction to replace the Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass of I-95.

Stafford County

Route 3

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile single lane closures between the Blue & Gray Parkway and the King George county line to install rumble strips along the pavement edge at various locations, and pavement markings.

Route 3

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lane closures and shoulder closures for utility work between Dairy Lane and Rumford Road.

Route 17, Northbound and Southbound

Wednesday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. with full, intermittent traffic stops possible between midnight and 3 a.m. Single lane closures near the Interstate 95 overpasses to install new traffic signal equipment, including a signal mast arm pole.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) at Salisbury Drive and Mine Road

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures at the intersections of Route 610 and Salisbury Drive and Route 610 and Mine Road. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control. Crews are installing new traffic signal equipment.

Route 1486 (Austin Ridge Drive)

Monday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Thursday, 7 a.m. – midnight. Single southbound lane closure on Austin Ridge Drive at Sunflower Drive for waterline work under permit.

Spotsylvania County

Route 1 and Harrison Road

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures at the intersection of Route 1 and Harrison Road. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control. Crews are installing new traffic signal equipment.

Route 208

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Intermittent stops between Smith Station Road and Lake Anna Parkway for overhead utility work.

Route 627 (Gordon Road)

Sunday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure on Gordon Road with one-way, alternating traffic directed by flagging crews. Work will be underway on Gordon Road between the intersections with Brock Road and Smith Station Road. Pavement marking work in connection with road resurfacing.

Secondary Road Resurfacing

Wednesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mobile lane closures along multiple routes in the Heatherstone, Oakridge and Woodside subdivisions for road resurfacing.