Prince William, Stafford crews called to house fires

A fire at 4:01 a.m. Saturday, April 29, displaced seven people from a townhouse in Dale City.

Earlier this morning, multiple calls reported a townhouse on fire in the 3200 block of Birchdale Square (Woodbridge). Crews arrived with fire showing from a townhouse spreading into an adjoining home. Conditions required a second alarm to be requested but was later returned. Two (2) homes were damaged. The fire structure sustained extensive damage and the adjoining structure was moderately damaged. No injuries were reported. The Building Official posted the two (2) homes unsafe to occupy. The Red Cross is assisting five (5) adults and two (2) children displaced. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire originated in an electrical outlet in an upstairs bedroom.

Stafford County fire and rescue crews were called to a house fire in the Widewater area of the county.

Just before 2 PM on Friday, April 28, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) were dispatched for a reported structure fire in the 200 block of Telegraph Road reported by neighbors and a passerby. First arriving units marked on scene approximately five minutes later and reported fire coming from the side of a single family structure. The fire was contained in 15 minutes.

The only resident was not present at the time of the fire, and will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported on scene. Smoke alarms were not present at the time of the fire. The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. SCFR units were assisted on scene by Quantico Fire and Emergency Services.