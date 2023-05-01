Arson suspect faces attempted murder charge

A Dumfries woman is charged with attempted murder in connection to a house fire in Woodbridge.

Arson, Attempted Murder*Arrest – On April 22, Fire Marshals charged a suspect in connection to the townhouse fire that occurred in the 4000 block of Dane Ridge Circle (Woodbridge) on April 2, 2023. The suspect resided at the incident location. At the time of the fire, another occupant was in the home. Evidence from the scene and the suspect’s actions ultimately led to her identity in the incident. Following the investigation, Fire Marshals obtained arrest warrants for the suspect, identified as Jessica Marie Knox, in connection with the incident. On April 22, the suspect was located and arrested without incident in Prince William County by Fire Marshals with assistance from the Prince William County Police Department.

Arrested on April 22:

Jessica Marie Knox, 37, of Woodbridge, Virginia

Charged with 1 count of Attempted Murder in the 1st degree, and Arson of an occupied dwelling.

Court Date: June 13 / Bond: Personal Recognizance Bond

— Prince William County fire marshal