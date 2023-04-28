Schools Schools revise spending plan, criticize supervisors’ budget By Potomac Local News Published April 28, 2023 at 9:00AM A reporter interviews Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #Stafford Board of Supervisors #Stafford County Public Schools