Obituary: Kimberly Dale Hosen (1952-2023)

Kimberly Dale Hosen (Age 71)

Memorial service info

With sadness, we announce that Kimberly Dale Hosen of Woodbridge, Virginia passed away April 13, 2023, following a long battle with cancer. Kim was born on April 29, 1952, to Robert Emmitt Harrison and Alva Pierrelli Harrison in Baltimore, Maryland.

After college, Kim moved to Austin, Texas and started her first career at the technology firm National Instruments. It was not until she moved to Woodbridge, Virginia in 1989 that she was able to fully embrace her passion for environmental education, environmental management, and community engagement.

This began with the founding of the environmental education non-profit, Nature’s Wonder World in 1998. Thousands of local middle school students learned from the innovative outdoor field trips that she organized. When development threatened Prince William’s Cherry Hill peninsula in 2000, Kim became more engaged in land use policy and the organization evolved into the Prince William Conservation Alliance.

Leading the Conservation Alliance for over two decades, Kim worked tirelessly to protect Prince William’s natural spaces and improve quality of life in the County. Her signature achievement was the preservation of Merrimac Farm, a property of over 300 acres that is home to sensitive wetland habitat and is now visited by thousands of people each year.

Kim was also a tireless defender of Prince William’s Rural Crescent, a land use policy that has preserved open space and natural resources in the County while reducing costs for new infrastructure. Kim also served on the Prince William County Planning Commission for over a decade, representing the Occoquan District and advocating for smarter growth. Her legacy lives on in her many contributions to the environment of her community and beyond.

Kim is survived by her sons Eli Hosen and Jake Hosen (Lindsay Bloch), and by many dear friends.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Kim’s life on Saturday, May 6 at 2:00 pm at Merrimac Farm Wildlife Management Area at 15014 Deepwood Ln, Nokesville, VA 20181 (RSVP [email protected]). In honor of Kim, please wear pink. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made to the Prince William Conservation Alliance (http://pwconserve.org).

>> Donation link

The following memorial event is planned.

Outdoor memorial

05/06/2023 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM

Merrimac Farm Wildlife Management Area

15014 Deepwood Lane

Nokesville, Virginia 20181