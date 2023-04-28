Gun flashed during road rage near Manassas Mall

Someone brandished a gun during a road rage incident near Manassas Mall.

Brandishing of a Firearm | Road Rage Related – On April 26 at 2:11PM, officers responded to the area of Wellington Rd. and Rixlew Ln. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a brandishing. The investigation revealed the victim, a 29-year-old woman was traveling on Rixlew Ln. when she was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of a burgundy colored sedan. During the encounter, the driver of the sedan brandished a firearm toward the victim before the parties separated. At no time were shots fired during the incident.

Suspect Description:

A black male, between 20-30 years old, with long hair twists and a goatee

Last seen wearing a white t-shirt

— Prince William police