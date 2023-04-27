Newest LOVEwork unveiled in Prince William County

On April 22, 2023, Hampton Inn Manassas unveiled a life-sized LOVE artwork, now on display at 7295 Williamson Boulevard near Manassas.

Created as part of a state and local partnership to promote travel and tourism, the artwork is an extension of the 50-year-old “Virginia is for Lovers” brand.

The Hampton Inn Manassas LOVEwork is one of more than 300 giant LOVE letters, called LOVEworks, in communities across the Commonwealth.

“Virginia is for Lovers is about doing the things you love to do on vacation with the people you love most,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation. “We are excited that Hampton Inn Manassas will help us share the LOVE with travelers, helping them to discover for themselves why Virginia is for Lovers.”

Each LOVE installation is a reflection of the community in which it stands. Unity Reed High School Art Club painted the LOVE letters to coincide with a pollinator garden on the property.

A press release states that once the sign was installed, Scout Troop 1185 landscaped the area by planting more flowers, setting stones, and mulching to earn hours towards their conservation goal.

“This LOVEwork sign was installed not only for tourists visiting Prince William County but for the community as well, so we were really excited to have the opportunity to partner with Unity Reed High School Art Club and Scout Troop 1185 to bring this project to life. They all did an amazing job, and we are really proud of how it turned out,” said Jennifer Decker, General Manager of the Hampton Inn Manassas.

Be sure to share your photos on social media using #LOVEVA.

A full list and map of statewide LOVEworks can be found online.

Virginia is for Lovers is a recognizable travel brand. Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) is charged with promoting the Commonwealth as a travel destination. The dollars spent by travelers fuel, provide jobs for Virginians and improves communities across the state.