Afternoon showers bring sign of peace over Quantico

The afternoon rain showers that moved through our region Wednesday, April 26, produced a colorful sight over the town of Quantico.

Mayor Kevin Brown snapped this photo of a rainbow over Potomac Avenue, the town’s main street. The photos show a view of the town, looking east toward the Potomac River.

The high temperature on Wednesday climbed to 67 degrees. The day began with sunny skies, and then clouds rolled in at about 1 p.m. Rain began to fall at about 3 p.m.

Today, partly sunny skies are forecast with a 68-degree high temperature. Soaking rain is expected Friday and Saturday; thunderstorms will roll through on Sunday.

Here’s the National Weather Service forecast:

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday

Showers, mainly after 8 am. High near 61. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%—new precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday Night

Showers. Low around 57. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 am, then a chance of rain between 8 am and 2 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 56. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

Showers are likely, mainly after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night

Showers are likely, mainly before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 52. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday

A chance of showers before 8 am Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.