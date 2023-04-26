Opinion: Kim Hosen leaves behind legacy in Prince William County

By Bob Weir

Prince William County Gainesville Supervisor

With Kim Hosen’s passing, the county has lost a voice of preservation, and I have lost a friend, confidant, and damper to my temper when warranted.

Kim was a long-time Prince William County resident and 2002 founder and executive of the Prince William Conservation Alliance.

She was more than just an expert on land use, the watershed, birds, butterflies, and dragonflies. She was a decent, kind, hardworking human being. She was humble, preferring to work her magic in the background, helping others find their own voices for environmental advocacy.

Kim leaves behind two sons to carry on her legacy of environmental stewardship.

It is impossible to fully enumerate the ways that Kim guided this county towards preservation and conservation. She never gave up on preserving Merrimac Farm and convinced Parks and Rec to plant trees and a wildflower meadow at Silver Lake after Tough Mudder’s contract was rescinded.

She met every challenge with quiet strength, particularly in the last 10 months of her life.

While her physical presence is no longer here, the legacy she leaves behind and the seeds she planted to protect Prince William, protect the rural crescent, implement smart land use policy, and promote sustainable quality community county-wide -live on in each and everyone one of us who had the privilege of knowing her.

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