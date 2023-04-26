5 displaced after fire in Lake Ridge

Fire crews were called to a blaze in Lake Ridge on at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Last evening, units were dispatched to the 12800 block of Mill House Ct. (Lake Ridge) for a reported townhouse fire. Crews arrived with heavy fire showing with extension into an adjoining unit. A second alarm was requested to assist. Two (2) units sustained fire damage and a third received smoke damage. No injuries were reported. Five (5) adults were displaced and were assisted by the Red Cross. The Building Official posted the two (2) fire damaged units unsafe to occupy. The Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause of the fire.