Fire rips through Dale City townhouse

Prince William County fire and rescue crews were called to a blaze in Dale City at 1:41 p.m. Monday, April 24.

No one was injured. The house sustained significant damage.

[Monday] afternoon units were dispatched to the 15000 block of Catapla Ct. (Dale City) for a report of a townhouse on fire. Crews arrived to discover a working fire extending up the rear side of the home into the attic. Firefighting efforts quickly extinguished the blaze. The structure sustained extensive damage. No injuries were reported. The home was being renovated and was unoccupied. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

— Prince William County fire and rescue