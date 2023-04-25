Take Me-Home-Tuesday: Boo Boo and Topaz

Today’s Take Me-Home-Tuesday pets post comes from the Prince William County Animal Service Center at 14807 Bristow Road, Manassas.

BooBoo – Male 3 – 5 years old, very friendly and loving

Topaz is a shy female 1-year-old Pit Bull Terrier, currently in foster care. Please contact Nancy for more information – [email protected]

If you want to apply or learn about either animal, go to the Prince William County Animal Shelter page at the top of this post. You can also call 703-792-6465, or email [email protected]

We accept write-ups and photos of animals for adoption across the region. Please send them to [email protected].