Shooting suspect charged as juvenile

Police said they’ve arrested a man for shooting a woman inside her home in Dumfries.

The 23-year-old woman was struck by gunfire when sitting inside her home on Fort Pulaski Court in Dumfries in May 2022. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The man, charged as a juvenile, is suspected of shooting at two other homes in the area. He’s being held without bond.

Shooting Investigations *ARREST – On April 20, 2023, detectives charged a now 18-year-old man in connection to three separate shootings that were reported to have occurred in the Dumfries and Triangle areas of Prince William County in April and May of 2022. The first shooting occurred on April 14 at a home on Fort Pulaski Ct in Dumfries (22026) where a 23-year-old woman was struck by rounds fired towards the residence. Later that morning, a second shooting was reported at a home on Kagera Dr in Dumfries (22025) after residents heard suspected gunfire and found their home was struck by rounds. The third shooting occurred on May 9 at a home on Olde Port Ln. which also only resulted in property damage. While investigating these incidents, detectives identified and linked the suspect, who was a juvenile at the time, to all three previously reported shootings. Following these investigations, detectives obtained juvenile petitions for the suspect due to his age at the time of the offenses. The accused was served on the charges while in custody on an unrelated matter. The investigation continues. Arrested on April 20, 2023: [Charged as a Juvenile] An 18-year-old man of Woodbridge Charged with 1 count of aggravated malicious wounding, 2 counts of attempted malicious wounding, 3 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and 3 counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond