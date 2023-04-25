Shooting suspect charged as juvenile

Police said they’ve arrested a man for shooting a woman inside her home in Dumfries.
The 23-year-old woman was struck by gunfire when sitting inside her home on Fort Pulaski Court in Dumfries in May 2022. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The man, charged as a juvenile, is suspected of shooting at two other homes in the area. He’s being held without bond.
Shooting Investigations *ARREST – On April 20, 2023, detectives charged a now 18-year-old man in connection to three separate shootings that were reported to have occurred in the Dumfries and Triangle areas of Prince William County in April and May of 2022.
The first shooting occurred on April 14 at a home on Fort Pulaski Ct in Dumfries (22026) where a 23-year-old woman was struck by rounds fired towards the residence. Later that morning, a second shooting was reported at a home on Kagera Dr in Dumfries (22025) after residents heard suspected gunfire and found their home was struck by rounds.
The third shooting occurred on May 9 at a home on Olde Port Ln. which also only resulted in property damage. While investigating these incidents, detectives identified and linked the suspect, who was a juvenile at the time, to all three previously reported shootings.
Following these investigations, detectives obtained juvenile petitions for the suspect due to his age at the time of the offenses. The accused was served on the charges while in custody on an unrelated matter. The investigation continues. Arrested on April 20, 2023: [Charged as a Juvenile] An 18-year-old man of Woodbridge Charged with 1 count of aggravated malicious wounding, 2 counts of attempted malicious wounding, 3 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and 3 counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Shooting Investigation [Previously Released] – On April 14 at 1:20AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 1800 block of Fort Pulaski Ct in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a shooting into a residential dwelling. The investigation revealed the victim, a 23-year-old woman, was inside her home when shots were fired into the residence. Multiple rounds were fired by an unknown individual from parking lot area of the street outside the home. The victim was struck in the lower body and flown to an area hospital where the injury was determined to be non-life threatening. The suspect was not located and appears to have possibly left the scene in a dark-colored sedan. Other residents who reside at the home were not cooperative with detectives. Multiple shell casings were located on scene. No other injuries or property damage were reported. At this time, the incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues.
Shooting into a Residential Dwelling [Previously Released] – On April 14 at 7:12AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 17400 block of Kagera Dr in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a destruction of property. A resident of the home reported to police earlier that morning, at approximately 3:00AM, a loud noise was heard. Later that morning, multiple bullet holes were observed in the front of the home which entered the residence and struck items in the living room and kitchen. No injuries or other property damage were reported. Multiple shell casings were located in the roadway in front of the residence. Preliminarily, the incident does not appear to be random.
Shooting into a Residential Dwelling [Previously Released] – On May 9 at 2:38AM, officers responded to the area of Olde Port Ln. and Masthead Tl. in Triangle (22172) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed that a black Nissan Altima was driving in the above area, when it stopped in front of a home in the 18000 block of Olde Port Ln. where an occupant inside the vehicle then fired multiple rounds, striking the home. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. Shell casings were located in the roadway. There were no reports of suspicious persons or activity in the area at the time of the incident.