Car crushes woman’s foot, body found in tent

Prince William police said they’re looking for a man who drove his car into a woman, knocking her to the ground, then drove over her foot.

Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related – On April 21 at 12:20PM, officers responded to investigate a domestic dispute that was reported to have occurred in the 14100 block of Potomac Mills Rd. in Woodbridge (22193) around 11:00PM on April 20. The investigation revealed the victim, a 30-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation while sitting inside a vehicle. At one point during the encounter, the victim got out of the vehicle and began to walk away. The accused then drove the vehicle towards the victim, striking and knocking her to the ground. While still on the ground, the accused then drove over the victim’s foot. The victim left the area and

was later transported to an area hospital where police were contacted. The victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Eric SOWERS. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: [Photo from May 2020]

Eric SOWERS, 50, of no fixed address

Described as a white male, approximately 5’8”, 185lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes Wanted for malicious wounding

Meanwhile, police said they found the body of a man believed to be in his 60s, in a tent off Livingston Road near Manassas.

Death Investigation – On April 19 at 12:30PM, officers responded to the area of Livingston Rd. and Wellington Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a death. The investigation revealed a good Samaritan contacted emergency services after locating a body inside a tent in the woods near the above location. The body was in a decomposed state and transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and determination of cause of death. At this time, there is no threat to the community concerning the death. At this time, the identity of the deceased is not known. The remains appear to be that of an adult male, possibly in his 60’s who may have had light-colored or strawberry-blonde hair. Anyone who may know of this man’s identity is asked to contact police.

Finally, police said a Fredericksburg woman who was driving intoxicated, without a license, and was involved in a crash, thought it was a good idea to try to grab an officer’s baton from his belt. The woman faces multiple charges.