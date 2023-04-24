Stafford thieves target bicycle at Howell library, two 10 packs of fireball

Here’s the latest report from the Stafford sheriff’s office:

DUI

Buffalo Mo’s, 33 Wicomico Drive, 4/21, 2:19 p.m. Deputy S.C. Jett responded to a call of a hit and run. The victim advised he was picking up a friend when a Camaro struck and damaged his vehicle. The victim was able to obtain the striking vehicle’s license plate and Deputy Jett later located the vehicle. Deputy Jett made contact with the driver who had glassy, bloodshot eyes, the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath, and advised he consumed “like four drinks” prior to driving. The driver was charged with driving under the influence, as well as, hit and run. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 secured bond.

LARCENY

Weis, 282 Deacon Road, 4/21, 1:26 p.m. Deputy J.A. Buzzard responded to a call of a larceny. Store staff advised they observed the suspect trying to steal two ten packs of Fireball and apprehended him. The suspect admitted to the larceny and was issued a summons.

Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 4/21, 2:32 p.m. Sergeant A.I. Assur responded to a call of a larceny in progress. Store staff advised a man and woman were seen walking out of the store with nearly $210 worth of items. Sergeant Assur arrived on scene and made contact with the female suspect, who was actively consuming some freshly stolen ice cream. After putting her spoon down, she was charged with shoplifting, as well as, the male suspect. Both were released on a summons.

Rappahannock Regional Library, 4/21, 3:56 p.m. Deputy C.M. Sterne responded to a call of a larceny. The victim advised his bicycle was stolen. Using camera footage, the suspect appeared to

be a middle-aged man.