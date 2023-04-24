‘Putnam County Spelling Bee’ brings wit and humor to Osbourn stage

On the nights of April 20, 21, and 22, 2023, Osbourn High School’s theater department performed their 2023 spring musical, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” They were originally published in 2005 by Rachel Sheinkin. The music and lyrics were written by William Finn.

The comedic show follows a group of young but determined middle schoolers, each eager to win the champion title. Though the show had no clear lead, Olive Ostrovsky and William Barfee were finalists and closest to the title.

The musical was complete with twenty musical numbers and choreography as well. Tickets for Students in the MCPS district were free.

See more photos by Mike Beaty here.

Osbourn High School sits at 1977 Eagle Way in Manassas.

Madina Habib is a student at Osbourn High School and Potomac Local News work-based learning intern.