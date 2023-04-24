Fridays at 5 concert series returning to county gov’t center

Fridays at 5 will return to the Prince William County Government Center.

Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism will partner with VA StrEATs, and Luxe, for our free, outdoor summer concert series beginning May 5, from 5 pm – 9 pm at Sean T. Connaughton Plaza, 1 County Complex in Woodbridge.

This event will feature food, beer and wine, and live music throughout the summer between May and October. Mark your calendars!

More information is online at pwcparks.info/fridaysat5.

Food and beverages are available for purchase. You must 21-years-old with an ID to purchase beer and wine.

Attendees should bring chairs and blankets. No animals are permitted except for service dogs.

Here’s the music lineup:

May

May 5 – Trio Caliente

May 19 – Special Occasions Entertainment Group

June

June 2 – The Tribe Band

June 16 – Perfekt Blend

July

July 14 — TBD

July 28 — TBD

August

August 11 — TBD

August 25 — TBD

Free parking will be available onsite. Drivers should expect delays in the area on event days.