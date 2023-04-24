Fridays at 5 concert series returning to county gov’t center

Fridays at 5 will return to the Prince William County Government Center.
Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism will partner with VA StrEATs, and Luxe, for our free, outdoor summer concert series beginning May 5, from 5 pm – 9 pm at Sean T. Connaughton Plaza, 1 County Complex in Woodbridge.
This event will feature food, beer and wine, and live music throughout the summer between May and October. Mark your calendars!
More information is online at pwcparks.info/fridaysat5.
Food and beverages are available for purchase. You must 21-years-old with an ID to purchase beer and wine.
Attendees should bring chairs and blankets. No animals are permitted except for service dogs.
Here’s the music lineup:
May
- May 5 – Trio Caliente
- May 19 – Special Occasions Entertainment Group
June
- June 2 – The Tribe Band
- June 16 – Perfekt Blend
July
- July 14 — TBD
- July 28 — TBD
August
- August 11 — TBD
- August 25 — TBD
Free parking will be available onsite. Drivers should expect delays in the area on event days.