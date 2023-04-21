Obituary: James Franklin Stevens (1965-2023)

James Franklin Stevens (Age 58)

James Franklin Stevens, 58, of Louisburg, N.C., passed away on April 16, 2023. James, who was known to many as Frank, was born in Alexandria, Virginia, to the late Wayne and Carol Stevens.

Frank grew up in Woodbridge, Virginia, and graduated from Woodbridge High School where he then went to own two businesses, K&E Enterprises, and Rainmaker Lawn Sprinklers. He later moved to Louisburg, North Carolina where he worked at the Do It Center as a small engine mechanic.

Frank is survived by his wife, Andrea Stevens; his sons Rusty Stevens (Cassie) and their daughter Summer, and Ryan Stevens (Monica); his brother, Wayne Stevens (Michelle); and his sisters-in-law Jamie Garlick (Mike), Lisa Bryant (Josh); and several nieces and nephews.

In his free time, Frank enjoyed fishing on his property and working on his vehicles and equipment. He especially loved building and driving his ‘31 Plymouth Coupe. Frank enjoyed spending time with his family and loved them very much. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He will be dearly missed.

Submitted by First Cremation Society