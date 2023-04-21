BMX returning to Prince William County

NOVA BMX offers mountain bike racing this year, beginning May 3, 2023. The track can be found at 7 County Complex Court, behind the county government center in Woodbridge.

NOVA BMX has been bike racing for more than 20 years. The facility will now offer mountain bike and dirt jumper races.

“We’re very excited to welcome more MTB riders to our facility this year,” said Curtis Dowdy, one of the volunteers who help operate the track. “Offering a summer series for mountain bikes, in addition to our traditional BMX bike races, will give more riders the opportunity to enjoy our world-class cycling facility.”

Mountain bike races will run in addition to the track’s regularly scheduled “20” wheel and 24” wheel classes. These are held nearly every Wednesday evening and Saturday afternoon, weather permitting.

Mountain bike riders will compete against one another in four groups based on age: 12 and under, 13-17, 18-35, and 36 and over. There will also be an open-age class for dirt jumper bikes.

Riders participating in these races between May 1 and August 31, 2023, will accumulate points based on how they finish each race. The overall winners for each group are determined after the series.

NOVA BMX also offers open novice races based on age in which riders can compete on any bike.

The Northern Virginia BMX Parents Association operates the facility, an all-volunteer-run 501c3 non-profit.

You can find more information online.