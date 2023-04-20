Car backfiring led to Quantico lockdown

Updated 3:30 p.m. — It appears the sound of a car backfiring caused Quantico Marine Corps authorities to place the military installation into lockdown today.
The lockdown issued at about 1 p.m. was lifted just before 3 p.m.
At approximately 12:35 p.m., base security dispatch received a report of five shots fired in vicinity of the Lyman Park housing area behind the commissary. Base personnel and residents were notified to shelter in place as units responded.
After securing the area, speaking to witnesses and investigating the scene, it was determined that the reports were based on a possible vehicle backfire.
The all clear was given at 2:30 p.m. No evidence of shots being fired was identified, and no injuries were reported during this incident.
Thank you to all base personnel and families for the prompt adherence to the shelter in place order and to law enforcement personnel for their quick response.
— Quantico Marine Corps Base Capt. Michael Curtis