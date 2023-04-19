Attempted murder charge stems from Dumfries blaze

Fire marshals charged a Maryland man with arson and attempted murder in connection to a townhouse fire in Dumfries’ Williamstown neighborhood in November 2022.

Arson, Attempted Murder*Arrest – On April 16, Fire Marshals charged a suspect in connection to the townhouse fire that occurred in the 3600 block of Dalhgreen Place (Dumfries) on November 26, 2022. The suspect is the stepbrother of the occupant who rented the basement portion of the home.

At the time of the fire, two (2) other occupants were upstairs in the home. Evidence from the scene and the suspect’s actions ultimately led to his identity in the incident. Following the investigation, Fire Marshals obtained arrest warrants for the suspect, identified as Nathanial Earl Payne, in connection with the incident. On April 18, the suspect was located and arrested without incident in Fairfax County by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Arrested on April 18:

Nathanial Earl Payne, 36, of Oxen Hill, Maryland

Charged with 2 counts of Attempted Murder in the 2nd degree, Arson of an occupied dwelling, and obtaining money by false pretenses.

Court Date: June 28 / Bond: Unavailable

— Prince William County fire marshal