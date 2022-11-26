Woman flown to hospital after 2-alarm town house blaze in Dumfries

Updated 10:55 a.m. — A woman is hospitalized after she was reduced from a burning home in Dumfries.

Fire and rescue crews responded to a 2-alarm townhouse blaze in the Williamstown neighborhood at about 7:30 a.m. The woman was pulled from the home’s second floor and flown to an area hospital.

Her condition is unknown.

The fire occurred at a home in the 3600 block of Dahlgren Place. The cause remains under investigation.

Here’s a press release from the Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department:

This morning units were dispatched to the 3600 blk of Dalhgreen Place (Dumfries) for a report of a person trapped inside a townhouse on fire. A second alarm was requested with the report of a person trapped. Crews arrived with heavy smoke on the first and second floor. After a quick size-up, the victim was found in an upstairs bedroom and a working fire in the basement. Crews protected the victim in-place until the adult female could be lowered to the ground utilizing an aerial ladder. The victim was transported to a regional burn center via helicopter with serious injuries. The fire was quickly extinguished. The structure sustained moderate damage. Minimal damage to one (1) adjoining townhouse. The Red Cross is assisting the four (4) displaced adult occupants. The cause is under investigation. The Fire Marshal’s Office would like to remind everyone, smoke detectors save lives. Working smoke detectors provide your best means of escaping a fire in your home. Smoke detectors provide the early warning needed to escape a fire in your home. Smoke detectors should be tested monthly, and batteries changed as recommended.