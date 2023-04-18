Wastewater improvements planned, campgrounds to close

The National Park Service will begin improving wastewater systems at Prince William Forest Park’s campgrounds this summer.

The work will require periodic closures at Turkey Run Ridge Group Campground and Oak Ridge Campground and the extended closure of Cabin Camp 3. These improvements will ensure that Prince William Forest Park can continue to welcome visitors to these campgrounds into the future, providing a convenient and fun experience for all.

The work will cause the following campsite and cabin closures:

Cabin Camp 3 individual and group cabins will remain closed through Aug. 2.

Turkey Run Ridge Group Campground campsites and amphitheater will be closed from June 20 through Oct. 27.

Oak Ridge Campground A Loop sites A1 – A24 and the A Loop restroom will be closed from Aug. 1 through Nov. 16.

These closure dates may change depending on the completion of the project and factors such as weather.

The Chopawamsic Backcountry Area, Oak Ridge Campground sites A25 – A42, B and C Loops, and Cabin Camps 1, 2, 4, and 5 will remain open to campers.

Nearly 295,000 people visited Prince William Forest Park in 2022. The park sits just off Joplin Road, at 18170 Park Entrance Road, in Triangle.

The park’s activities include camping, hiking, picnicking, and bicycling.