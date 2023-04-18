NOVEC employee shocked, flown to hospital

A NOVEC employee was shocked and flown to a hospital this afternoon.

This afternoon at 4:37 PM, units were dispatched to the Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) Innovation Substation, located in the 9300 block of Godwin Drive, for a report of an individual who was electrocuted. A NOVEC employee, working on equipment, was accidentally electrocuted. The employee was rescued by fire and rescue personnel approximately 16’ in the air on a manlift. The adult male victim was flown by helicopter to an area trauma center for evaluation.

— Prince William Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolksy