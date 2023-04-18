Golf club manager charged with unlawful filming

Police said the general manager of the Potomac Shores Golf Club near Dumfries could have been using his phone to film women for months.
Unlawful Filming – On April 12 at 8:47PM, officers responded to the Potomac Shores
Golf Club located at 1750 Dunnington Pl. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate an unlawful
filming. The investigation revealed an employee located a phone actively recording in one
of the stalls inside the women’s restroom at the club. The employee notified a supervisor
who contacted the police. During the investigation, officers determined the phone
belonged to the club’s General Manager, identified as the accused, which had possibly
been recording on and off for the last several months. On April 13, the accused, identified
as Craig Robert LUCKEY, was arrested. On April 17, following additional investigation into
the evidence located, a search warrant was executed at the home of the accused in Woodbridge and additional charges were obtained. Investigators are seeking to speak to anyone who has information regarding this investigation. The investigation continues.
Arrested on April 13:
Craig Robert LUCKEY, 55, of 3319 Broker Ln. in Woodbridge Charged with 5 counts of unlawful filming
Court Date: July 20, 2023 | Bond: Unavailable