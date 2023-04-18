Golf club manager charged with unlawful filming

Police said the general manager of the Potomac Shores Golf Club near Dumfries could have been using his phone to film women for months.

Unlawful Filming – On April 12 at 8:47PM, officers responded to the Potomac Shores

Golf Club located at 1750 Dunnington Pl. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate an unlawful

filming. The investigation revealed an employee located a phone actively recording in one

of the stalls inside the women’s restroom at the club. The employee notified a supervisor

who contacted the police. During the investigation, officers determined the phone

belonged to the club’s General Manager, identified as the accused, which had possibly

been recording on and off for the last several months. On April 13, the accused, identified

as Craig Robert LUCKEY, was arrested. On April 17, following additional investigation into

the evidence located, a search warrant was executed at the home of the accused in Woodbridge and additional charges were obtained. Investigators are seeking to speak to anyone who has information regarding this investigation. The investigation continues.

Arrested on April 13:

Craig Robert LUCKEY, 55, of 3319 Broker Ln. in Woodbridge Charged with 5 counts of unlawful filming

Court Date: July 20, 2023 | Bond: Unavailable