The Workhouse Arts Center announces BrewWorks, an outdoor beer, wine, and spirit tastings festival, on May 20.

In addition to sampling microbrews, wine, and spirits, participants can enjoy food and lawn games while listening to local bands throughout the day.

A variety of food trucks will be on campus for the duration of the event. During the festival, the art galleries, artist studios, gift shops, and Lucy Burns Museum will be open.

This year’s event will showcase approximately 15 local breweries, three wineries, and two-spirit distilleries. While the details are still being finalized, the anticipated participating vendors include:

Bunnyman Brewing

Ono Brewing Company

Settle Down Easy Brewing Co.

Väsen Brewing Company

Fair Winds Brewing Company

Mustang Sally Brewing Company

Buskey Cider

General Admission tickets are $40; Premium Admission tickets $75. Designated Driver and Child Admission tickets are available.

The Workhouse Arts Center sits at 9518 Workhouse Way in Lorton.