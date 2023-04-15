Teens charged in midday armed robbery, attempted abduction found at Potomac Mills

Two boys, one 15 and the other 17, face charges after a brazen armed robbery and abduction attempt on Route 1 at Wayside Drive, near a Walmart outside Dumfries.

Police found the suspects at nearby Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge.



Armed Robbery | Attempted Abduction – On April 13 at 12:01PM, officers responded to the 14900 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 20-year-old man, was walking in the above area when a vehicle approached and then quickly stopped.

Two male juveniles, identified as the accused, exited the vehicle, and attempted to force the victim into the vehicle. The victim resisted and was able to separate from the accused. One of the accused then brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. The accused took the victim’s property and then both of the accused fled in the vehicle. While investigating the incident, officers received information that both of the accused were in the area of Potomac Mills. Responding officers located the accused inside the shopping center and after a brief foot pursuit both of the accused were taken into custody. Officers also determined the accused were in possession of two firearms and the victim’s cell phone. No injuries were reported.

During the investigation, officers located the vehicle used by the accused in the parking lot and determined it was previously reported stolen. Following the investigation, both of the accused, identified as a 15-yearold male juvenile and a 17-year-old male juvenile, were arrested.

Arrested on April 13: [Juveniles]

A 15-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge Charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, attempted abduction, obstruction of justice, conspiracy to commit a felony, false identity to police, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of stolen goods

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center

A 17-year-old male juvenile of Dumfries Charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, attempted abduction, obstruction of justice, conspiracy to commit a felony, carrying a concealed weapon, and grand larceny auto

C ourt Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center