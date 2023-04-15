Data center operator plans town hall for project at Manassas Battlefield

Data center operator QTS will hold a town hall meeting to educate the public on a future facility next to Manassas National Battlefield Park.

The data center would sit on some of the more than 800 acres earmarked by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, approved last year, for Prince William Digital Gateway.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Bull Run Middle School, 6308 Catharpin Road, near Gainesville.

QTS already operates at least one data center in Prince William County, next to the George Mason University Science and Technology Campus near Manassas.