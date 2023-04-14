Prince William conservationist, bluebell lover, Kim Hosen dies

Kim Hosen, the former Prince William County Planning Commissioner, and Prince William Conservation Alliance Director, has died at 70.

Hosen died Thursday afternoon, reports current Conservation Alliance Executive Court Squires. Former county supervisors Corey Stewart and Mike May appointed Hosen to represent the Occoquan District on the Planning Commission, where she served for 12 years.

Hosen was a fixture in the community, advocating to preserve the county’s last open space, the rural crescent, between Quatico Marine Corps Base and Manassas National Battlefield.

Hosen partnered with the Marine Corps base to establish Merrimac Farm Wildlife Management Area, a state wildlife preserve in Nokesville bordering the base.

She organized the annual Prince William County Bluebell Festival held on the farm, where she was honored last week with a plaque. She pushed county supervisors to name the bluebell, a native flower that grows along the banks of the Cedar Run, as Prince William County’s official flower.

On a personal note, I considered Hosen a friend and appreciated our talks over coffee, at Board of County Supervisors meetings, and over the phone. She advocated for the county, its people, and places and never stopped working to improve the community.

In 2011, seven years before Potomac Local News introduced a paid subscription program, Hosen donated $25 to our fledgling news website and wished us good luck. Kim, we’ll do our part here at PLN to keep the Bluebell Festival alive in your honor.

Prince William Conservation Alliance provided a statement: