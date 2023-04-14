Banquet hall floor resurfaced at Manassas Park Community Center

The Manassas Park Community Center announced Tuesday, April 4, 2023, that the floor in its banquet hall is resurfaced.

The project officially started on Monday, April 3, 2023, and will be completed by Thursday, April 13, 2023. The process took 10 days.

The previous floor was original to the building, making it 13 years old.

The total cost to resurface the floor was just under $40000. The floor was removed and installed by GNL Stone Grainer LLC, a company specializing in commercial and residential projects.

The banquet hall is open to reservations for events ranging from baby showers to award ceremonies. On Thursday, April 20, the room will play host to a town hall meeting for the $300 million Route 234 bypass project (you can find that meeting along with others on our Manassas meetings calendar).

To reserve the hall, you can stop by the Manassas Park Community Center at 99 Adams Street, to reserve the space or email [email protected] with banquet hall rental inquiries.

The banquet hall features seating for up to 230 guests, a dance floor, and a catering kitchen. It is overall a versatile space.