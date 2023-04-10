Route 28 bypass meetings planned in Manassas Park, Centreville

The Prince William County Transportation Department will host two town-hall meetings in Fairfax and Manassas Park on a $300 million bypass about four miles long and wedged between the Fairmont and Loch Lomond neighborhoods in Sudley, near Manassas.

The department calls them public information meetings, held on Wednesday, April 19, at Centreville Elementary School, 14330 Green Trails Boulevard, in Centreville, and Thursday, April 20, at Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams Street, Manassas Park, both beginning at 6:30 p.m.

County leaders have previously said construction crews might need to demolish some homes to make way for the new street, though road crews have not released a final plan for the project. The road will be an extension of Godwin Drive in Manassas, along an alignment once called the Tri-County Parkway until that project was scrapped.