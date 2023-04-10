Route 28 bypass meetings planned in Manassas Park, Centreville

The Prince William County Transportation Department will host two town-hall meetings in Fairfax and Manassas Park on a $300 million bypass about four miles long and wedged between the Fairmont and Loch Lomond neighborhoods in Sudley, near Manassas.
The department calls them public information meetings, held on Wednesday, April 19, at Centreville Elementary School, 14330 Green Trails Boulevard, in Centreville, and Thursday, April 20, at Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams Street, Manassas Park, both beginning at 6:30 p.m.
County leaders have previously said construction crews might need to demolish some homes to make way for the new street, though road crews have not released a final plan for the project. The road will be an extension of Godwin Drive in Manassas, along an alignment once called the Tri-County Parkway until that project was scrapped.
The Prince William County Department of Transportation is hosting in-person Public Information Meetings (PIMs) about the Route 28 Bypass project on Wednesday, April 19 in Fairfax County and Thursday, April 20 in Prince William County, both beginning at 6:30 pm.
he meetings will inform residents about the project’s background, and current status, including aspects of the Bypass that most directly impact the PWC community. During the events, we plan to provide an overview of the projects latest updates and timeline, give the public an opportunity to review the project exhibits on display, engage in information sharing and discussion, meet with Prince William County representatives, and provide input. Spanish interpretation will be provided for those who prefer Spanish. Additional information about the project can be found at route28bypass.com.
You can submit questions before the meeting by emailing [email protected]. All questions will be responded to in a timely manner via email or through our website, route28bypass.com.