Cat Johnson, a Stafford tattoo model, artist, and owner of Dark Horse Tattoos, at 395 Garrisonville Road, has competed for weeks to win Inked Magazine Covergirl 2023, along with 102,000 other tattooed models scattered across the country and worldwide.

Johnson, whose stage name is Cat Irezumi, has been in first during the previous six rounds and placed second in the semifinals.

She is an experienced model with an impressive full body tattoo by celebrity tattoo artists Chris Garver (former star of Miami Ink and guest judge on Ink Masters ) and Rose Hardy (former guest judge on Ink Masters and star on Tattoo Redo).

The 2023 Inked cover girl will win $25,000, experience a photoshoot with celebrity photographer Christopher Kolk and receive a two-day tattoo session with Ryan Ashley, who was the first woman to win reality TV’s Ink Masters tattoo competition.

Voting is open, and family, friends, and fans can vote once every 24 hours for free. Avid supporters of Miss Johnson can also donate to a great cause MusiCares, while casting paid votes for her to advance. MusiCares supports musicians in need of mental healthcare.