Occoquan announces the ‘Whatever Floats Your Boat Parade’

Occoquan announced the “Whatever Floats Your Boat Parade” on June 4, 2023. It starts at 10 a.m., and entrants will launch at Occoquan Regional Park, 9751 Ox Road in Lorton.

For the parade, you are to decorate and design a raft, canoe, inflatable, dinghy, kayak, rowboat, or other non-motorized craft and take off in the first Occoquan Whatever Floats Your Boat Parade.

It will be a part of the Occoquan RiverFest & Craft Show on June 3 and 4, 2023. The activity invites the community to join in for its first year taking place.

Participants will paddle or row their non-motorized craft along the town’s coastline to Occoquan’s footbridge for judgment. Judging will begin at 11 a.m. at the footbridge, 460 Mill St, Occoquan Historic District, 22125.

There will also be awards for prizes in one of five categories. The five options are most creative, best eco-float, funniest, best overall, and business (sponsor).

The award ceremony will occur at River Mill Park, 407 Mill Street, Occoquan Historic District, 22125. It will start at 2 p.m.

Registration for the parade is $45 per vessel. Businesses interested in participating and becoming event sponsors must pay the fee of $150. All teams must register by May 20, 2023.

A press release states that the greater portion of registration fees goes toward Occoquan’s Million Mighty Mussel Project in partnership with Potomac RiverKeeper Network.

More information, rules, and registration can be found online.