Marine Corps Marathon seeks health & fitness expo vendors

Vendor registration for the Marine Corps Marathon Health & Fitness Expo at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, part of the Marine Corps Marathon weekend, October 27 to 29, 2023.

Booth pricing ranges between $3,700 and $7,000.

Vendors will have access to the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center starting on Thursday, October 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for set up. Arrangements to move in on Wednesday, October 25, can also be made by appointment only.

This year’s opening ceremonies will occur at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, October 27, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Exhibit Halls C & D at 201 Waterfront Street, National Harbor, Maryland.

The MCM Health & Fitness Expo, including Packet Pick-up, will be held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on Friday, October 27, from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. and Saturday, October 28, from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Move-out will be on Saturday, October 28, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Vendors will be able to sample, sell, promote, and demonstrate to more than 80,000 runners and guests from the national capital region, the majority of all 50 states and all branches of the military.

The Health & Fitness Expo is held indoors and is free to the public. For more information, please email [email protected].