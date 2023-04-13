5 displaced after house fire on Leeland Road

Five people are homeless after a fire on Leeland Road in Stafford County.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 9 a.m. to find shooting front and side of the house.

The American Red Cross is assisting the victims.

Just after 9 A.M. on Thursday, April 13th, Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) units were dispatched for a reported structure fire in the 00 block of Leeland Road near the intersection of Deacon Road. Multiple callers reported fire coming from a single-family home. First arriving units marked on scene less than 5 minutes later and confirmed fire coming from the front and side of the home. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire, bringing it under control in approximately 10 minutes. The single occupant at the residence at the time of the fire was not injured. Five total occupants have been displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. Two canines perished in the fire.

The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire to be an accidental cooking fire. SCFR units were assisted on scene by the Fredericksburg Fire Department.

Meanwhile, the county’s fire and rescue department said one person faces charges from a fire outside a home on Locksley Lane, about four miles from Curtis Park in southwestern Stafford County.

Fire department spokeswoman Katie Brady said someone at home will face charges for violating the state’s burn law, which requires residents to wait to burn brush after 4 p.m. The law in place until April 29, said Brady.

Brady said she did not have the information on who would be charged.