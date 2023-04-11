Ticket sales for ‘Charlie Brown’ play benefit charity

With just four days until the show, almost 275 of the 1,000 available tickets have been sold for STEPVA’s spring musical, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” STEPVA is a local 501(c)3 non-profit designed to “empower people with disabilities through creative expression and sensory exploration.”

This year’s performance is the third year the organization has staged a spring musical and the second year that the cast–more than 30– has worked to master the content of a licensed musical. As in years past, STEP VA is making necessary adaptations for the performers, each of whom has a disability, but only as those needs arise.

“I wanted to give them as close to a Broadway experience as possible,” Sarah Garner, program coordinator, explained last year when the organization was preparing for Disney’s The Lion King, Kid.

“When we started, we went in fully committed to the whole experience and we adapt to the actors’ needs as we go.” Riding the success of last year’s show, more participants wanted to be part of the show this year.

Some cast and crew members now have three years of experience under their belt and STEP VA’s executive director Jan Monroe has seen firsthand the change in dynamics as this year’s spring musical takes shape. “This expanded cast number has provided an opportunity for cast members to take on mentoring and leadership roles.

Many seasoned cast members have been observed assisting newer ones that may be somewhat unsure,” she explained. STEPVA will perform “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” on Saturday, April 15 at 6 p.m., and Sunday, April 16 at 3 p.m., both at Courtland High School, 6701 Smith Station Road , Spotsylvania, VA 22553.

Tickets are $15; children 5 and younger are free. If you are looking to purchase tickets visit stepva.networkforgood.com. For more information, visit stepva.org.