Take Me-Home-Tuesday: Meet Sarah and Kieana

Today’s Take Me-Home-Tuesday pets post comes from the Prince William County Animal Service Center at 14807 Bristow Road, Manassas.

Sarah – 37638 – 3 year old Husky female 37 lbs – owner released states, she’s good with children

Kieana – 37504 – 7 year old Pit Bull Terrier – bit shy at first, and she adores all types of scratching. If you want to apply or learn about either animal, go to the Prince William County Animal Shelter page at the top of this post. You can also call 703-792-6465, or email [email protected].

We accept write-ups and photos of animals for adoption across the region. Please send the em to [email protected].