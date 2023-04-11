$1.5 million field house planned; County inks deal with soccer club

The Northern Virginia Soccer Club, Inc. will build a $1.5 million field house at George Hellwig Community Park, 14418 Bristow Road, near Dale City.

The field house will provide an indoor play place with artificial turf. The soccer club will build the field house on the 132-acre park, which county taxpayers own. The county’s parks and recreation department will provide basic maintenance for 10 years as part of the deal.

According to county documents, basic maintenance entails Brooming/light raking/adding infill to the field “hot spots” (goalie area, penalty kick) once a week, sweeping/tine grooming once per month using equipment provided by NVSC, Inc.

If the contractor builds bathrooms inside the building, NVSC, Inc. must maintain the restrooms, documents state. Meanwhile, NVSC has until October 2024 to present construction plans to obtain bundling permits.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved the resolution without comment.

The project will expand the number of playing surfaces in the county for youth soccer. NVSC, Inc. will get first dibs when scheduling the facility’s use.

In 2019, county residents said they wanted more indoor parks and recreation facilities when they approved a $41 million parks and recreation bond.