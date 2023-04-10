Prince William County GOP candidates come into focus

Prince William County Republicans canceled a series of mass meetings to determine candidates for three Board of County Supervisors seats.

The unneeded party conventions were to be used to determine the candidates for each office. Only one Republican filed to run for each seat by the April 6 filing date, negating the need for a nominating contest.

The GOP candidate in the Gainesville District is incumbent Bob Weir, who won his seat in a special election this February. He’s running unopposed at the moment.

Occoquan District, the nominee is Karla L. Justice. She’ll face incumbent Kenny Boddye (D).

Woodbridge District, the candidate is Jeannie LaCroix, who’ll face incumbent Margaret Franklin (D).

Incumbent Yesli Vega (R), the Coles District Supervisor who made an unsuccessful bid for congress in 2022, says she’ll seek relation to the seat. She’ll face Idris A. Jibowu-O’Connor (D).

Republican Verndell Charlotte Robinson will run the Potomac District (Dumfries area) to unseat incumbent Andrea Bailey. Bailey is facing a Primary challenger, Democrat Kim Short, on June 20, 2023.

Meanwhile, the race for Board of County Supervisors At-Large Chair, now held by Ann Wheeler (D), is heading up with two candidates vying for the Republican and two Democrats vying for their party’s nomination.

Jeanine Lawson (R), Brentsville District Supervisor since 2014, is facing a Primary Election challenger in Ken Knarr on June 20 — despite the fact county Republicans have distanced themselves from Knarr.

Also, on June 20, Democrats will choose from incumbent Ann Wheeler or Deshundra Jefferson for their party’s candidate for the At-large chair seat, responsible for setting the agenda for the Board of County Supervisors.

Sheriff Glen Hill (R) wants to keep his seat in what is shaping up to be another rematch with Fairfax County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh King (D), whom he defeated in 2019.

Matt Lowery (R) seeks to unseat county Commonwealth Attorney Amy Ashworth.

Republicans are also making it interesting in several House of Delegates races. In the 21st District (Gainesville, Haymarket), Republicans Josh Quill and John Stirrup (former county supervisor) will face each other in a June 2023 Primary. Josh Thomas is a Democrat in the race.

Ian Lovejoy, a former Manassas City Councilmember, is the GOP nominee in District 22 (Bristow and central Prince William County). He’ll face Democrat Travis Nembhard.

Here’s our full list of candidates seeking office at all levels in Prince William County in 2023.