Boy, 17, dies in crash on Featherstone Road

A 17-year-old boy died in a crash on Featherstone Road, near Farm Creek Drive, in Woodbridge on Easter Sunday.

Police said the driver lost control of his car while traveling at a high rate of speed while trying to pass someone on the road.

More from Prince William police:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On April 9 at 8:19AM, officers responded to the area of Featherstone Rd near Walnut St in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a single vehicle crash. The investigation revealed the driver of a 2019 Toyota Yaris was traveling eastbound on Featherstone Rd at an apparent high rate of speed, when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle and lost control.

The vehicle left the roadway and struck a building located in the 1200 block of Featherstone Rd before rolling onto its roof. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries sustained in the crash later that evening.

Due to the age of deceased, the identity of the driver will not be disclosed by law enforcement. Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.

Identified:

The deceased driver of the 2019 Toyota Yaris was identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge