Western Prince William County is included in a freeze warning that takes effect at 2 a.m. Easter Sunday.

…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-fre…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northern

Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia

and eastern and panhandle West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.