Fire crews called to 2 house blazes on Thursday, April 6

Fire crews in Prince William County were called to two house fires on Thursday, April 7, 2023.
Fire crews went to a home in the Yorkshire area, just outside Manassas, at 8:39 p.m. and found a single-family home ablaze.
Last evening, units were dispatched to the 7000 block of Chestnut Street (Yorkshire) due to multiple calls of a single-family house on fire. Crews arrived with fire showing and extension into the attic, with flame spread being strengthen by propane fumes. The home sustained moderate damage. The structure was determined to be unsafe to occupy by the Building Official, displacing 3 adults and 5 children. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants. No injuries were reported. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental.
Earlier in the day, at 12:11 p.m., a UPS driver in Dale City called 9-1-1 to report a house on fire.
Yesterday afternoon, units were dispatched to the 14000 blk of Filarete Street (Dale City) for a reported townhouse fire. An UPS driver had observed the fire on the second floor and alerted the occupants of the home. Crews arrived with fire and smoke conditions throughout the structure. The home sustained moderate damage, requiring the Building Official to post the property unsafe to occupy, displacing 2 adults and 1 child. The Red Cross is assisting the occupants. One occupant was transported to an area medical facility with a non-life-threatening sickness. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of fire to be accidental caused by electrical equipment failure.