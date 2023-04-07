Fire crews called to 2 house blazes on Thursday, April 6

Filarete Street fire Chestnut Street fire

Fire crews in Prince William County were called to two house fires on Thursday, April 7, 2023.

Fire crews went to a home in the Yorkshire area, just outside Manassas, at 8:39 p.m. and found a single-family home ablaze.

Last evening, units were dispatched to the 7000 block of Chestnut Street (Yorkshire) due to multiple calls of a single-family house on fire. Crews arrived with fire showing and extension into the attic, with flame spread being strengthen by propane fumes. The home sustained moderate damage. The structure was determined to be unsafe to occupy by the Building Official, displacing 3 adults and 5 children. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants. No injuries were reported. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental.

Earlier in the day, at 12:11 p.m., a UPS driver in Dale City called 9-1-1 to report a house on fire.