Dumfries lures new town manager from Petersburg

Tangela Innis is the new Dumfries Town Manager.

She signed her employment contract on April 5, 2023. The town agreed to pay Innis a $180,000 annual salary, 34% higher than her predecessor Keith Rogers made when he took the job in 2019.

Innis comes to Dumfries from Petersburg, where she served as deputy city manager.

More in a press release:

The Town Council of Dumfries is pleased to announce the appointment of Tangela Innis as its new Town Manager on a unanimous vote. Mrs. Innis was carefully selected after a thorough recruitment process that evaluated her experience, fortitude, emotional intelligence, and dedication to public service.

As Mayor Derrick Wood noted, “The Town of Dumfries is at an exciting juncture, poised to become a destination. We were meticulous in our search for the right mix of skills and experience that would continue to move our Town forward. Mrs. Innis stood out during the recruitment process, and we believe she brings the critical skill set needed to guide us through the implementation of our strategic vision for Dumfries while creating a more transparent and accessible town administration.”

With over 18 years of experience in local government management, Mrs. Innis brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role. Prior to joining the Town of Dumfries, she served as the Deputy City Manager for the City of Petersburg, VA, where she oversaw the implementation of key projects and fiscal accountability.

She has also held several positions in local government, including Director of Public Works and Utilities and Operations Manager and Purchasing Agent. Mrs. Innis holds multiple purchasing certifications and obtained her ICMA High Performance Master Certificate in November 2022. Mrs. Innis expressed her enthusiasm to work with the Town Council and the community to move Dumfries forward.

“I am excited to serve the dynamic Dumfries community and to work with the Town Council towards our shared vision for the town. My years of hands-on local government experience will be a perfect complement to their visionary leadership. I am committed to promoting transparent government, implementing key projects, and ensuring fiscal accountability to build a high performing organization.”

Mrs. Innis holds a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from The College of New Rochelle and a Master of Business Administration degree from Strayer University.

The Town of Dumfries is confident that Mrs. Innis’ leadership and expertise will help the town continue to grow and thrive. We look forward to working with her as we move towards our vision of becoming a destination town.