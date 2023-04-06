Severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 10 p.m. today, Thursday, April 6, 2023.

DAY ONE…This Afternoon and Tonight

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 PM. A few storms

may be severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday

Areas of frost along with the potential of freezing temperatures are possible during the overnight and early morning hours Saturday night through Monday morning. Frost or freeze conditions may kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.