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Bluebell Festival returns Saturday, April 8

By Potomac Local News
Bluebells herald the arrival of spring at the Stone Bridge on Bull Run

The annual Bluebell Festival returns Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Merrimac Farm, 15014 Deepwood Lane, Nokesville, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s a great way to see the Virginia Bluebell flower, the official flower of Prince William County.

Hundreds attend the free event each year.

Event organizer Prince William Conservation Alliance tells us:

I just wanted to personally invite you to our annual Bluebell Festival from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 8th at Merrimac Farm Wildlife Management Area. As usual, we’ll have endless abilities for Instagram-worthy photographs, naturalist-led tours, tons of conservation advocates, and on-site food and drink. We’ve also installed a plaque dedicated to PWCA founder Kim Hosen. The plaque can be found near the Stone House.
The Merrimac Farm Wildlife Management Area is a partnership between Quantico Marine Corps Base, Prince William Conservation Alliance, and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

https://twitter.com/VolunteerPW/status/1642911084943228928

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