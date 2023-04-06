The annual Bluebell Festival returns Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Merrimac Farm, 15014 Deepwood Lane, Nokesville, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s a great way to see the Virginia Bluebell flower, the official flower of Prince William County.

Hundreds attend the free event each year.

Event organizer Prince William Conservation Alliance tells us:

I just wanted to personally invite you to our annual Bluebell Festival from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 8th at Merrimac Farm Wildlife Management Area. As usual, we’ll have endless abilities for Instagram-worthy photographs, naturalist-led tours, tons of conservation advocates, and on-site food and drink. We’ve also installed a plaque dedicated to PWCA founder Kim Hosen. The plaque can be found near the Stone House.

The Merrimac Farm Wildlife Management Area is a partnership between Quantico Marine Corps Base, Prince William Conservation Alliance, and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

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